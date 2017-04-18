Help to highlight the importance of health and well being

We are calling on all community groups and individuals, support agencies and sporting organisations to get involved and organise their own health and wellness activity to help promote awareness in the run-up to the free seminar - Leitrim's Health Is Wealth on May 3.

The seminar features a number of speakers including Cavan Goalkeeper, Alan O'Mara; Eleanor Shanley and Professor Patricia Casey to name but a few.

Now we need members of the public to get on board with the drive to highlight the importance of good health.

Community groups, individuals and sporting organisations are asked to organise their own health and wellness event. It doesn't have to be complicated. It can be something as simple as a group walk, a coffee morning or maybe some volunteering locally.

Just take some photos of those taking part and post them to our facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LeitrimsHealthIsWealth/ Or post them on twitter using the hashtag #leitrimshealthiswealth

Photos will also be featured in the Leitrim Observer.

Come on everyone, get involved and help to raise awareness of the importance of health and happiness in our communities!