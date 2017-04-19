Have you been stockpiling the punt?
Dig down the back of the sofa lads....
€226.79m in unclaimed Irish bank notes and €123.67m old Irish coins still remain in circulation despite the euro replacing the Irish punt 15 years ago.
According to the Central Bank notes and coins continue to be cashed in by Irish people, but there is clearly a lot more of the old money still out there.
So get digging in the back of the couch everyone - you may be sitting on a fortune!
