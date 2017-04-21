What has the weather in store for us this weekend
Not bad on the weather front this weekend.
Friday
Friday will see periods of sun and clouds with showers possible in some areas. A high of 14C with a low of 5C overnight.
Saturday
Saturday will remain relatively sunny with a high of around 14C. Overnight conditions will remain dry with a low of 5C expected.
Sunday
Sunday will be cloudy but dry with a high of 14C. Overnight temperatures will fall to 5C. It will be cloudy and there is a chance of showers heading into Monday morning.
