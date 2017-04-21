What has the weather in store for us this weekend

Friday

Friday will see periods of sun and clouds with showers possible in some areas. A high of 14C with a low of 5C overnight.

Saturday

Saturday will remain relatively sunny with a high of around 14C. Overnight conditions will remain dry with a low of 5C expected.

Sunday

Sunday will be cloudy but dry with a high of 14C. Overnight temperatures will fall to 5C. It will be cloudy and there is a chance of showers heading into Monday morning.