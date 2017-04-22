Burglary and theft figures continue to fall in Leitrim and Sligo

Recent crime figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have shown that burlary figures for the Sligo/Letirim Garda Division continued to fall at the end of last year.

According to figures obtained by Deputy Tony McLoughlin burglary and related offences fell by 12.5% in the year on year comparisons between quarter 4 2015 and 2016.

The Fine Gael Deputy added that a proposed Bail Bill will also help t strengthen the fight against crime.

“As part of Fine Gael’s response to crime, one of our major objectives is to focus on the key area of strengthening the law to get tougher on serious and repeat offenders," he told the Leitrim Observer.

“The Government’s Bail (Amendment) Bill will ensure stricter bail terms for repeat serious offenders and will strengthen Garda powers to deal with breaches of bail.

“The new legislation will improve the operation of the Bail system and make the law as effective as possible in protecting the public against crimes committed by persons on bail while also safeguarding the rights of the individual."

The new Bill specifically provides that the courts must have regard to persistent serious offending by an applicant for bail; it expands the conditions which a court may impose when granting bail, including a conditions requiring an accused person not to have contact with the victim of the alleged offence or any member of the victim’s family and the imposition of a curfew.

The Bail Bill has provision which include the use of electronic monitoring as a possible bail condition.

In addition, the Bill will give the Garda Síochána new powers of arrest without warrant for a breach of bail conditions where it is necessary to arrest the person immediately to prevent absconding or to prevent harm, interference or intimidation to the victim or a witness.