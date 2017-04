Leitrim deaths - April 23, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Padraig V O'Connor, Cloonroughan, Elphin, Co Roscommon /Co Limerick



Retired Garda Sergeant (Limerick). In his 95th year. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Cloverhill Nursing Home, Roscommon. Beloved brother of Felix and Kevin (Sydney), brother-in-law of the recently deceased Margo (Sydney). Sadly missed by his brothers, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Monday (24th April) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean McEniff, Church Road, Bundoran, Co Donegal



At The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Reposing at his home, with waking from 2pm to 10pm today, Saturday 22nd April and 12pm to 9pm tomorrow, Sunday 23rd April. Removal from his home on Monday 23rd April at 11.30am to The Star of the Sea Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. House private on Monday morning, 23rd April. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ben Bulben COPD care of any family member.

George McAtackney, Knocklongford, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Cavan Town, Co Cavan

George McAtackney, Knocklongford, Mohill, Co Leitrim, Moynhall, Cavan and Belfast. Brother of Joe McAtackney, Moynehall, Cavan. Friday 21st April, peacefully at Sligo Hospice. Funeral service on today, Sunday at 3pm followed by Cremation. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Sligo Hospice c/o Declan Finnegan Funeral Director or any family member.

Keavsa Martin (née Gallagher), Raheny, Dublin / Donegal Town, Co Donegal

Martin (nee Gallagher) Keavsa (Raheny) late of Donegal town and Kitwe,21st April 2017. Beloved wife of Tom. Loving mother of Maureen and Raymond. Sister of Mary and the late Jim. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Anna, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Patsy and Marie, relatives and friends. Removal Monday to the Church of our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, Raheny for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

Jack McGovern, Corraneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Jack McGovern of Corraneary, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Friday, 21st April, 2017 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, ex Bord Na Mona employee. Sadly missed by his brother Andy (Gubbs, Cloone), nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass this morning, Sunday in St Joseph's Church, Aughavas at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the old cemetery.

Margaret Reid (née Rushe), Cloonamna, Kilmovee, Co Mayo / Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon

REID (Née Rushe) (Cloonamna, Kilmovee, Co. Mayo) April 20th, 2017 (Peacefully) at University Hospital, Castlebar, Margaret. (Retired Garda Siochana). Deeply mourned by her loving husband George, son Colin, daughter Lisa, sister Mary (Scanlon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral will arrive to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilmoveee on Sunday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am, followed by interment in Naomh Mobhí cemetery.House private please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.

Mary Dillon (née McLoughlin), Mount Merrion, Co Dublin / Cootehall, Co Roscommon

Dillon (née McLoughlin), Mary (Mount Merrion, Co. Dublin and late of Coothall, Co. Roscommon) April 18, 2017 (peacefully) at home. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Sinead, Aileen, Joseph, Oonagh and John and mother-in-law to Peter, Joseph, Rebecca and the late Tom. Deeply missed by her children, sisters Una and Sr. Barbara, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandsons Cillian and Paul, his wife Manasa and great-granddaughter Roshni, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday next to the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

May the all rest in peace.