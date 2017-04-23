Woman seriously injured in Co Leitrim road traffic accident

A 22-year-old woman remains in a serious condition in hospital following a single vehicle accident near Mohill this morning.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office told the Leitrim Observer that the accident occurred on the R202 road near Mohill shortly before 7am this morning.

A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured when the car she was driving struck a ditch.

She was taken by ambulance to Sligo General and later transferred to University Hospital Galway. Her condition is understood to be serious.

The crash site was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the R202 between Mohill and Fenagh was closed for most of the day. This road has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station 071-9650510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.