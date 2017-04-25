Irish Water warn of supply disruptions Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,

Irish Water have notified the Leitrim Observer that mains flushing works may cause supply disruptions to the Cloon, Adoon Group Water Scheme, Glostermin North Group Water Scheme, Corraleehan Group Water Scheme, Corrawallen Group Water Scheme and surrounding areas in South Leitrim.

A traffic management plan will be in operation for the duration of works which are scheduled to take place from 9am on Wednesday, April 26 until 4pm on Friday, April 28.