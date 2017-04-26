Would I lie to you?

To mark International Honesty Day which falls this Sunday, Four Star Pizza, purveyors of honest pizza, is revealing the results of a new national survey looking at Irish peoples’ relationship with the truth – which appears to be a very casual relationship indeed! Not only did 37% of us tell white lies to our partners within the last week, but in this era of ‘fake news’ and ‘alternative facts’ a massive 45% believe it is totally acceptable to bend the truth when it suits us, with 32% lying to get out of trouble, and 28% doing it to protect the feelings of others.

Liar, liar, pants on fire…

The survey of more than 1,000 Irish people revealed that when asked who would the respondents be most likely to lie to, their parents came out on top with a staggering 52%, followed closely by their boss at 47%, and their own children at 24%! Interestingly, when it comes to fibbing to the kids women out lie their male counterparts by 12% with 27% of mums confessing the child related porkies compared to 15% of dads.

Men versus women…we’re all grand! (not)

When it comes to openly discussing our issues we Irish seem to like to test the extra sensory perception skills of our loved ones with 58% of men and 69% of women delivering the old “I’m fine” / “nothing’s wrong” chestnut when probed about our mood. Interestingly men are almost as likely to tell their friends the truth over the partners with 36% saying they can be most honest with mates compared to 38% saying their other half. For females it’s a marked difference with 20% confiding in friends and 53% telling all to their partners.

Those bedroom eyes lies…

When it comes to a bit of slap and tickle it seems many of us would rather conveniently forget the past when trying to impress a new partner, with25% lowering our number of conquests compared to 8% inflating the truth. And, when the mood doesn’t take us, 21% of us seem happy enough to skip the honesty and a claim a headache as the excuse for avoiding bedroom antics.

Big fat liars…

It appears that we Irish are still uncomfortable with our bodies, with our weight being the most commonly lied about topic with prospective partners. 39% of women do it, and 22% of men. Our exercise regimes are another common area for ‘alternative facts’ with 26% lying about hitting the gym as regularly as they actually do, and 26% of men are most likely to lie to a prospective partner about their sporting prowess. And, Ireland’s mint industry must be in rude health with 13% still having a cheeky fag and lying about it.

A web of lies…

When it comes to social media almost one in four have told blatant lies, with 58% of those doing so to try to project a better image of themselves than reality would suggest, and 20% doing it for more ‘likes’.

When the clock’s ticking we’re lying…

The Four Star survey revealed that the ticking hands of a clock can be one of the greatest instigators of lies. 53% of men lie to their partners about when they are likely to be home, compared to 33% of women, and conversely 57% of women regularly stretch the truth claiming they’ll be ready to leave the house “in a second” compared to 35% of men. Other time related findings include 53% of men telling their significant others that they’re only having one more pint before heading home.

Corporate deception…

The Irish office is a hotbed of alternative facts with 59% of us revealing that we have lied in the workplace. 41% of those lies were fabrications of the reasons we were late for work, 13% of the lying is related to incomplete work and missing deadlines, and 33% feel it’s just easier to lies sometimes rather than trying to explain themselves to their boss.