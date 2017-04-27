Leitrim area deaths - Thursday, April 27, 2017

Recent deaths in the Leitrim area:

John James (Jack) Greene, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon



John James (Jack) Greene, Ruane, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon, on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, peacefully. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, Liz, sisters Chrissie McLoughlin (Knockhall) and Evelyn Reynolds (Dromod) and the late Micheál, stepchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law John and George, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue, on Friday from 5.30pm until 8pm, with removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kilglass, arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilglass New Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh ar a hanam dílis.

Bridie Donnelly, Bundoran, Co. Donegal



Bridie Donnelly, The Rock, Bundoran, Co. Donegal on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Mowlam Nursing Home, Ballytivnan, Sligo. Beloved wife of the late John, and loving mother of Seamus, Gerry, Annmarie and Michelle, deeply and sincerely regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law Niall (Murray) and Cian (Gallagher), daughters-in-law Billy Jean and Anne, her beloved grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many great friends. May She Rest in Eternal Peace.

Reposing at her late residence today Thursday (April 27) from 12 noon to 9pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Friday morning (April 28) from her late residence at 11.30am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. House private on Friday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland c/o Conlan & Breslin Funerals or by donation box at family home or church.

Teresa Conlisk - Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon



Teresa Conlisk (née Canty), Derrynarry, Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon, formerly Enniskeane, Co. Cork on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, peacefully at her home, surrounded by and in the tender care of her devoted family. Beloved wife of the late Brian. Sadly missed by her loving son Gerard, daughter Mary O’Connor (Fourmilehouse), daughter-in-law Sinéad, son-in-law John, grandchildren Darragh, Oisín, Aoife, Niamh and Cillian, sister Kathleen O’ Shea (Canovee), brothers Dermot (Enniskeane), Peter (Midleton) and Anthony (Dublin), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Thursday evening from 6.00 o’clock until 8.15 o’clock. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna, arriving 9.00 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11.00 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu, if desired, to Mayo/ Roscommon Hospice c/o funeral director or any family member.

Joanne Hicks - Belturbet, Co. Cavan

Joanne Hicks, nee Dolan, RoseWen, Plasycoed Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, Wales and formerly of Buttercup Hill, Killicar, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Loving wife of Lawton Hicks, Pontypool and loving mother of Ellie-May. Sadly missed by her parents Christy and Jackie Dolan, brother Barry and sister Donna, family and friends. Suddenly at her home in Pontypool, Wales. Funeral arrangements later.