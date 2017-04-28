Gardai investigating
Extensive criminal damage in Carrick
Quay Street cordoned off
Quay Street in Carrick this morning
Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon are investigating extensive criminal damage that was caused, internally and externally, to Apache Pizza, Quay Street last night, Thursday.
Gardai say that a group from outside the area are believed to be responsible but no arrests have been made yet.
The street has been closed to preserve the scene for a technical examination and it is hoped to re-open it before lunch time today.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to contact them in Carrick-on-Shannon on 071-9650510 or to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
