Carrick-on-Shannon
Street re-opens after fast food premises damaged
Gardai say that Quay Street in Carrick-on-Shannon has now re-opened following an incident of serious criminal damage that was caused to the interior and exterior of Apache Pizza fast food takeaway in the early hours of Friday morning.
An investigation is underway into the matter and Gardai believe a group from outside the area are responsible.
Anyone with any information can contact them on 071-9650510.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on