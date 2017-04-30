Fly to 24 international destinations from Ireland West Airport
Following a busy Easter period, the summer 2017 schedule is now well underway at the Ireland West Airport Knock.
This summer you can fly to 24 international destinations direct from the airport.
Choose from six Spanish destinations including Alicante, Barcelona, Costa Dorada, Lanzarote, Malaga and Tenerife.
Ryanair also flies directly four times weekly to Faro in Portugal and operate twice weekly flights to beautiful Milan in Italy
Concorde Travel will operate a selection of flights and package holidays to stunning Croatia over the summer period also.
For more information visit their website www.irelandwestairport.com
