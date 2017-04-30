Sligo/Leitrim TD hopes Rural Equality bill w ill undo "damage done to rural areas"

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo, Leitrim, West Cavan and South Donegal and Agriculture spokesperson Martin Kenny has said he regretted that the chairperson of the Western Development Commission, Paddy McGuinness had been driven to ask Minister Michael Ring not to reappoint him, such was his frustration at government inaction on rural decline.

Deputy Kenny said: “There is a lot of lip service paid to addressing rural decline, but precious little action. The litany of damage done with the closure of post offices, garda stations, rural schools, cutbacks in transport, and a failure to provide broadband shows us how little this government and the Fianna Fáil-Green government before it cares about rural areas.

“This week, my Rural Equality Bill will reach second stage in the Dáil. It aims to tackle discrimination against rural areas and enshrine rural-proofing in legislation. I hope that Fianna Fáil TDs, especially those in the North West, will support this bill and begin to act to undo the damage done to rural areas over the past decade.”