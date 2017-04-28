Seven workers killed in work-related accidents in Leitrim during 2010-16

7 workers were killed in work-related accidents in Leitrim during 2010-16. Their deaths were remembered today, the third Workers’ Memorial Day.

Theannual Workers’ Memorial Day Ireland was marked today by the Government, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Congress), the Construction Industry Federation (CIF), Ibec and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) collectively. The day is the national and annual commemorative event to remember people killed, injured and bereaved through workplace accidents.

This year’s ceremony was held at the Hugh Lane Gallery with Minister for Employment and Small Business Pat Breen T.D. representing the Government. Congress was represented by General Secretary Patricia King, the Construction Industry Federation by Director General Tom Parlon, Ibec by its Director of Employer Relations Maeve McElwee and the HSA by its Chief Executive Martin O’Halloran.

In the 10 year period between 2007 and 2016, 520 people were killed in work-related accidents in Ireland and many thousands more badly injured.