Katherine Lynch impressed on The Late Late Show

Mohill's Katherine Lynch can turn her hand to anything! The comedian/ presenter/ dancer and now singer really impressed audiences after she appeared on The Late Late Show last night.

Katherine sang Raglan Road with a video of her deceases great uncle Patrick Kavanagh. She also spoke about taking time to grieve which really resonated with people at home.

Katherine is this year's ambassador for the Irish Hospice Camino Challenge. Katherine will be joining the annual charity walk along the Portuguese Way and will be raising money in support of hospice care.

This incredible experience along the most scenic coasts of northern Spain is a combination of stone and dirt paths, boardwalks and small country roads. An amazing journey taking in beaches, rolling hills and gentle, flat paths while walking distances of approximately 20 km per day.

For more details visit: http://hospicefoundation.ie/fundraising/events/ihf-camino-walk-2017/