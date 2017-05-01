Get set for Leitrim's Health Is Wealth free seminar

This Wednesday evening, May 3, the Leitrim's Health Is Wealth free seminar will be on at The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon at 7pm.

The event has been organised by Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year, Hubert McHugh and his colleague, Valerie Cogan.

The aim to to try and encourage people to focus on their relationships, their physical and mental well being and not just on what we own or social media updates.

The line-up on the night includes:

and of course.....