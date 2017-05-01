Eleanor Shanley in The Glens Centre this Saturday

Popular Leitrim singer Eleanor Shanley will perform a concert in The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton this Saturday night, May 6 at 8.30pm.

Eleanor Shanley's career has spanned over 20 years, and she still possesses a voice as pure and lyrical as the first day she stepped in front of a microphone with De Danann in 1990. Renowned for her unique interpretation of Irish and Roots songs, Eleanor Shanley has been at the top of her profession since her first appearance with De Danann. She recorded two critically acclaimed albums with them ‘A Jacket of Batteries’ and ‘Half Set in Harlem’.

Her 14th album “Forever Young”, features twelve beautifully arranged and performed tracks in Eleanor’s inimitable style accompanied by musicians such as Damien Mullane and Eamonn De Barra. The Glens Centre is delighted to have Eleanor visit to perform some of her beautiful music for them.

Eleanor is just back from a small charity visit to Malawi with the Sunergy Project (taking energy from Lake Malawi for electricity and water). Eleanor was joined on the trip by her good friend RTE's Mary Kennedy. They also visited the Billy Riordan Clinic, which was set up by Dingle woman Mags Riordan.

Tickets in advance from the box office - €12/€15. www.theglenscentre.com Box Office: (071) 9855833.