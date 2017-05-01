Leitrim deaths update - May 1, 2017

Recent deaths in the Leitrim area:

Katie Taylor (née Hogan), Corroneary, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim



The death has occurred of Katie Taylor of Corroneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim, on Friday, April 28, 2017 at The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Barry, son Steven, daughter Anne Marie, daughter-in-law Natasha, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters; Anne, Marie, brother Patrick, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Monday (May 1st) with removal to St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Tuesday (May 2nd) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Rose Durr (née Byron), Grallagh, Ballinagare, Co. Roscommon / Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Suddenly, at her home. Beloved wife of Tommy and mother of Padraig, Hughie, T.J, Rosemarie and Suzanne. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sister Mary, brother Owen, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home Elphin on Tuesday (2nd May) from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to the Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (3rd May) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Ethna Rhatigan (née McCrann), Dublin 4, Co. Dublin / Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Ethna Rhatigan (née Mc Crann) of Dublin and formerly of Strokestown, Co. Roscommon died 29th April, 2017, peacefully at Loyola House, St. Mary’s Centre, Merrion Road; predeceased by her husband Louis, deeply regretted by her sisters Nuala, Sr. Carmel and Tona, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in the Chapel of the Sisters of Charity, St. Mary’s Centre, Merrion Road, Dublin 4 on Wednesday, May 3, from 9.30am until Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W.

Frank Brennan, Sevitt Manor, Bettystown, Meath / Donaghmede, Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Brennan, Frank, April 27, 2017 (late of Boyle, Donaghmede and Bettystown) (suddenly) in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, predeceased by his wife Maureen and his son Bobby; sadly missed by his loving daughter Niamh, grandsons Niall, Rian and Bobby, brothers Tony, Jack and Christy, sister Veronica, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in McNally Funeral Directors, Balbriggan, today, Monday May 1, from 2-5pm. Funeral on Tuesday, May 2 in Sacred Heart Church, Laytown, arriving for 11am. Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

Tom Egan, Naomh Padraig, Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo Hospice. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mina, sons and daughters, brothers Jack, Mick, sister May, grandchildren, relatives, neighbors and friends. Reposing at the home of his son Jimmy, Cornamuddagh, Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, today Monday, May 1 from 4 - 9pm house private at all other times. Funeral mass to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo on Tuesday, May 2 at 12 noon. Followed by burial in the new cemetery Drumshanbo. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the North West Hospice by donation box at church.