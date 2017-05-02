Get set to sizzle everyone!

Ok everyone - break out the shorts as Met Éireann have confirmed that temperatures are expected to soar to between 17 to 20 degrees today!

Mist and fog patches will clear this morning to give a dry and sunny day says the national weather forecaster.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry with clear spells. Lows of 4 to 6 degrees in light easterly breeze.



Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be another dry and sunny day though it will be a few degrees cooler with highs of 15 or 16 degrees in a moderate easterly breeze.