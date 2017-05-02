Leitrim Deaths - Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Recent deaths in the Leitrim area:

Mary Josephine McLoughlin, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Josephine McLoughlin, 13 Boley Hill, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Removal from her late residence this morning, on Tuesday, to St. Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton, for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Team, Sligo. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

Katie Taylor (née Hogan), Corroneary, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Katie Taylor of Corroneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim, on Friday, April 28, 2017 at The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Barry, son Steven, daughter Anne Marie, daughter-in-law Natasha, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters; Anne, Marie, brother Patrick, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from her residence to St Joseph's Church, Aughavas today Tuesday (May 2) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Rose Durr (née Byron), Grallagh, Ballinagare, Co. Roscommon / Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Suddenly, at her home. Beloved wife of Tommy and mother of Padraig, Hughie, T.J, Rosemarie and Suzanne. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sister Mary, brother Owen, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home Elphin today, Tuesday (May 2), from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to the Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (May 3) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Ethna Rhatigan (née McCrann), Dublin 4, Co. Dublin / Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Ethna Rhatigan (née McCrann) of Dublin and formerly of Strokestown, Co. Roscommon died on April 29, 2017, peacefully at Loyola House, St. Mary’s Centre, Merrion Road. Predeceased by her husband Louis, deeply regretted by her sisters Nuala, Sr. Carmel and Tona, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in the Chapel of the Sisters of Charity, St. Mary’s Centre, Merrion Road, Dublin 4 on Wednesday, May 3, from 9.30am until Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

Frank Brennan, Sevitt Manor, Bettystown, Meath / Donaghmede, Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Brennan, Frank, April 27, 2017 (late of Boyle, Donaghmede and Bettystown) (suddenly) in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, predeceased by his wife Maureen and his son Bobby; sadly missed by his loving daughter Niamh, grandsons Niall, Rian and Bobby, brothers Tony, Jack and Christy, sister Veronica, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral today Tuesday, May 2, in Sacred Heart Church, Laytown, arriving for 11am. Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

Tom Egan, Naomh Padraig, Hilly Road, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo Hospice. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mina, sons and daughters, brothers Jack, Mick, sister May, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo today, Tuesday, May 2, at 12 noon. Followed by burial in the new cemetery Drumshanbo. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the North West Hospice by donation box at church.