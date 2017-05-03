Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Recent deaths in the Leitrim area:

Joanna Duignan, Gortinee, Aughamore, Co. Leitrim

Joanna Duignan, Gortinee, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on Monday, May 1st, 2017, dearly loved daughter of Philip and Teresa and dear sister of Daniel, Aaron and Keith, sadly missed by her heartbroken family, grandfather Vincent O’Rourke, Fenagh, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home today, Wednesday, from 4pm until 10pm. House private at all other times. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please note there will be a one way traffic system in operation to the family home entering from the Annaduff Church junction.

Bernard Joseph McSharry, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim

Bernard Joseph McSharry, Rooskey, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Mass on in St. Aidan's Church, Ballaghmeehan this morning, Wednesday, at 11am followed by burial in Rossinver New Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Teresa O'Brien (née McCartin), Stradone, Co. Cavan / Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim

Teresa O'Brien (née McCartin), Behey, Stradone, Co. Cavan and formerly Newtowngore, Co Leitrim, peacefully in Spain on Monday, 1st May, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Tim and mother of Niall, Shane, Gareth, Edel and Laura. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Joe & Tommy, sister Mae, in-laws & family circle. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Rose Durr (née Byron), Grallagh, Ballinagare, Co. Roscommon / Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Suddenly, at her home. Beloved wife of Tommy and mother of Padraig, Hughie, T.J, Rosemarie and Suzanne. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sister Mary, brother Owen, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal today, Wednesday, May 3 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Ethna Rhatigan (née McCrann), Dublin 4, Co. Dublin / Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Ethna Rhatigan (née McCrann) of Dublin and formerly of Strokestown, Co. Roscommon died on April 29, 2017, peacefully at Loyola House, St. Mary’s Centre, Merrion Road. Predeceased by her husband Louis, deeply regretted by her sisters Nuala, Sr. Carmel and Tona, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in the Chapel of the Sisters of Charity, St. Mary’s Centre, Merrion Road, Dublin 4 on Wednesday, May 3, until Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, Dublin.