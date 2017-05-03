It's official...Leitrim is the happiest place to live in Ireland

We knew it all along but now our secret is out!

A new Census of the Heart, an online survey of some 11,708 people across the 32 counties that coincided with the real national census in April this year, has revealed that Leitrim is the happiest place to live in Ireland. Poor old Longford, however, is ranked the lowest.

Longford people do not feel positive about their life potential, do not feel empowered to bring change to their lives and the world, and do not feel safe and happy in their homes.

The Census of the Heart which captures how Irish people really feel about their country and society, was carried out by a group called The Trailblazery Collective.