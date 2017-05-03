Vote of sympathy for family of Joanna Duignan at Leitrim County Council

Leitrim County Councillor, Des Guckian proposed a vote of sympathy to the family of the late Joanna Duignan who died suddenly on May 1.

An extremely talented young lady, 20-year-old Joanna was a law students in DCU, a star athlete with Carrick A.C., an outstanding footballer with Annaduff Ladies, and an accomplished tin whistle player with Drumsna Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann where she enjoyed multiple success at county, Connacht and All Ireland level.

Cllr Guckian paid tribute to the young woman describing her as a "very talented young woman" and offering his sympathies to the Duignan family who were "wonderful friends and neighbours".