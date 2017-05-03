Lovely Leitrim
Leitrim looking lovely and the good weather is set to continue
The arrival of May has seen our lovely county drenched in glorious sun and the good news from Met Eireann is that the good weather is set to last for the remainder of the week.
The sunny weather has allowed social media users the perfect opportunity to show just how 'lovely' Leitrim really is.
A great lake day in Drumshanbo #Leitrim today...we were just missing the luxury cruiser #boatgoals pic.twitter.com/H7kJ3ccsAE— Ireland Planner (@IrelandPlanner) May 2, 2017
A beautiful evening on the shannon. @LOOKWESTie #leitrim @leitrimtourism pic.twitter.com/WXG2eQt8kB— Edwina Guckian (@EdwinaGuckian) May 2, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on