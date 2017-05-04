Leitrim's Zack to appear on Late Late Show

Leitrim student Zack Dolan has the won the Best Innovation Award at the National Student Enterprise programme and has been invited to appear on The Late Late Show on Friday.

13-year-old Zack a first year student at Carrigallen Vocational School has created a simple tool to help students who suffer from ADHD and Aspergers to focus on their homework which is on display in Croke Park for the National Student Enterprise Programme.

First year student from Carrigallen Vocational School Zack Dolan has created The Happy Homework Hut a foldable, portable cubicle where children and teens can focus on what they’re doing in a distraction free space.

Zack said that he pitched the idea to his local school after making a sample hut using a cardboard box, duct tape and a scissors, and the idea snowballed from there.

Zack who has Aspergers and ADHD found it took him a long time to concentrate and finish his homework, so he decided to create something he himself would find useful.

The entrepreneurial student now partnered with a Dublin-based printing company to make the huts, and has sold over 180 Happy Homework Huts to schools in the Leitrim area so far.

He says schools were impressed with its capacity to help students in such a simple manner.

The Happy Homework Hut or HHH can be used to:

1. Separate students and improve focus during class tests.

2. Aid concentration when individual project work is being assigned.

3. Support the differentiation of tasks when more than one class is being taught within the same classroom.

He entered his business into the Student Enterprise Programme and has won the Leitrim junior category.

The item can be bought by schools or parents from the website happyhomeworkhut.com or from ebay and amazon from €12.