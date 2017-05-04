Guard of Honour at Joanna Duignan's Funeral

Carrick-on-Shannon AC will form a Guard of Honour this morning at the funeral of their friend and clubmate Joanna Duignan which takes place in St. Mary's Church, Annaduff at 11am.

All members, current and past, are to stand in honour to Joanna who passed away last Monday.

There has been a huge outpouring of grief in the Annaduff, Carrick-on-Shannon and Fenagh areas with many hundreds of people visiting the family home in Gortinee to pay their respects.

Co Leitrim is in a state of shock and disbelief at her loss and this morning she will be remembered lovingly by her heartbroken family and her many friends and colleagues.

May Joanna Rest In Peace.