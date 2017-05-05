Good luck to our All Ireland Scór competitors

Good luck and best wishes are extended to all the Leitrim competitors in the GAA All-Ireland Senior Scór finals in the Waterfront Hall, Belfast on this Saturday afternoon, May 6.

Glencar/Manorhamilton representatives will be bidding for the club's fourth All-Ireland senior figure dance title. The members of the Glencar/Manor troupe on Saturday are Aoife Feeney, Niamh Fox, Holly Beardmore, Bronagh Rooney, Aidan McLoughlin (or Declan Byrne), Owen Clancy and Evan Sweeney.

The Glencar Manor set dance troupe members for Belfast are Nicole Clancy, Amanda Sweeney, Bronagh Rooney, Clare McMorrow, Shane Connaire, Declan Byrne, Aidan McLoughlin and Michael Joe Rooney.

Aisling Maxwell, Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's will compete in the solo singing competition.

Aidan Dockery, Bornacoola will compete in the recitation competition.

St. Mary's Kiltoghert musicians Clare Bohan, Brendan Bohan, Laura Crossan, Brian Mostyn and Marian Brogan will take part in the instrumental music group competition

And, the Bornacoola table quiz team will represent the county in that competition.