Gorse fire is under control

The R287 Dromahair to Sligo has reopened following the major gorse fire on Killery mountain, near Ballintogher and Dromahair.

The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon but Sligo Fire Service says it now has the blaze under control after working around the clock to check its progress. Part of the boardwalk at Slish Wood was removed to save it from being destroyed by the fire.

The busy road from Dromahair to Sligo had to be closed as a precaution but has now reopened to traffic this morning.

Members of the public are being asked to stay away from the affected areas as small pockets of fire still remain.

The current dry weather and strong winds helped to fuel the fire.

People are being urged by the Fire Services to exercise caution at all times to prevent further fires. Farmers are also advised not to burn gorse in upland areas due to the risk of a fire spreading.