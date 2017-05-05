Man charged in relation to Leitrim burglaries

A 44-year-old Leitrim man has been charged with a spate of burglaries after he was caught attempting to break into a business premises in Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday night.

Gardai on patrol, at around 8.30pm, discovered the man as he tried to gain access to the business and later brought him to Carrick-on-Shannon garda station where he was questioned.

As a result of this he has now been charged with 11 different burglaries which were committed around the county town during April and the first week of May.

He is appearing at Ballyshannon District Court today.

Gardai would like to thank members of the public for all their assistance with the investigation.