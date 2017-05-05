Leitrim pub goes on the market

It’s like you'd expect The Bull McCabe to come in the door - everything about McKeon’s pub in Keshcarrigan is pure Irish.

From its marvellous village location in the heart of rural Leitrim by scenic lakes and rolling hills to its history and décor, this is not a property that was stamped out in a day. It grew over decades and picked up little bits of history and character each step along the way.

It’s a large property with seating for over one hundred, but you would not need 100 people to feel comfortable in it. You would be completely content having a quiet chat and a joke with a couple of friends at the bar or in a quiet corner by the old fireplace.

The property oozes character, is in excellent condition and is well equipped. Along with the Bar and Lounge covering an area of c.203 sq. meters (c.2183 sq. ft) there is a substantial residence with an additional floor area of c. 187 sq. meters (c.2012 sq. ft.). This has four bedrooms, a modern kitchen and living area and an additional space for the further expansion of bedrooms or living space.

The property has been in the McKeon family since 1968. Established by Mr. Ben McKeon and then to Mr. Kieran McKeon (the current owner) it has always been in good hands.

This substantial property offers a lot of opportunity for further expansion of the business within its own footprint. The addition of a restaurant or food offering could easily be accommodated. Also given the substantial residential foot print, Guest House or B & B Accomodation could be an option.

This property is been listed with a guide price of €200,000. Given the quality and extent of the property it presents unparalleled value.

On the instructions of Mr. Keiran McKeon this property is going to be sold by Auction on Friday, June 16 at 2:30 pm in the Bush Hotel in Carrick on Shannon. Viewings are strictly by appointment with REA Brady of Carrick-on-Shannon.

For further information call 071 96 22444.