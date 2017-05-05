Has your family experienced difficulties accessing HSE services for children in Co Leitrim?

The Sligo-based, Enough is Enough, campaign group are asking families with first hand experience in dealing with HSE's Early Intervention services, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, Autism and special needs services or respite services in Co Leitrim to come forward and share their stories at a special meeting in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon tonight (May 5) at 8pm.

The group has been campaigning for improved health services in the Sligo/Leitrim area for some time.

In the last six months the group has been engaged in a high profile media campaign to highlight service provision inadequecies in the Sligo/Leitrim area.

They are campaigning for improved services in:

▪Early Intervention services.

▪CAMHS (Child and adolescent mental health services)

▪Autism and broad based special needs services

▪Respite.