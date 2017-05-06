Leitrim deaths - Saturday, May 6, 2017

Recent deaths in the Leitrim area:

Joe Flynn, St. Mary's Close, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

The death has taken place of Joe Flynn, St. Mary's Close, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. He is a former Principal of Carrick-on-Shannon Community School and Chairman of Leitrim GAA Board. More details and arrangements later.

Teresa O'Brien (née McCartin), Stradone, Co. Cavan / Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim

Teresa O'Brien (née McCartin), Behey, Stradone, Co. Cavan and formerly Newtowngore, Co Leitrim, suddenly in Spain on Monday, May 1, 2017, following a short illness. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Tim, and adored mother of Niall, Shane, Gareth, Edel and Laura and mother-in-law of Eadaoin. Sadly missed by Edel's partner Andrew Burr, grandchildren Aisling, Roisin, Daire, Naoise and Abigail. Deeply regretted by her sister Mae McDevitt, brothers Joe and Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from her home on Sunday, May 7, to arrive at St. Dympna's Church, Upper Lavey at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 8, at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. House strictly private, family only, on Saturday and Sunday.