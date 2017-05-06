Funeral arrangements for Joe Flynn

Funeral arrangements for the late Joe Flynn



Joseph (Joe) Flynn, St. Mary’s Close, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, former Principal of Carrick-on-Shannon Community School and former Chairman of Leitrim County Board on Saturday, May 6, 2017, peacefully, at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Pre-deceased by his brother Nicholas and sister Patricia. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Nicholas, Cormac and Joseph, daughter Clodagh, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Sylvia, son-in-law David, grandchildren Orlaíth, Nicky, Sorcha, Béibhinn, Tadhg and Paídí, brother Gerard, sisters Mary, Joan and Noeleen, aunt (Bridie Tighe) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home tomorrow, Sunday, from 3pm until 7pm and on Monday from 5pm until 9pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 3pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations if so desired to St. Mary’s Conference, St. Vincent de Paul, Carrick-on-Shannon. House private at all other times please.