Leitrim deaths - Sunday, May 7, 2017

Recent deaths in the Leitrim area:

Bridget (Delia) Warnock, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Bridget (Delia) Warnock, 38 McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, and formerly of Russaun East, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim on Friday, May 5, 2017. Funeral Mass today, Sunday, at 12 noon in The Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe Flynn, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim



Joseph (Joe) Flynn, St. Mary’s Close, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Former Principal of Carrick-on-Shannon Community School and former Chairman of Leitrim County Board on Saturday, May 6, 2017, peacefully, at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Pre-deceased by his brother Nicholas and sister Patricia. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Nicholas, Cormac and Joseph, daughter Clodagh, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Sylvia, son-in-law David, grandchildren Orlaíth, Nicky, Sorcha, Béibhinn, Tadhg and Paídí, brother Gerard, sisters Mary, Joan and Noeleen, aunt (Bridie Tighe) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home today, Sunday, from 3pm until 7pm and on Monday from 5pm until 9pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 3pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations if so desired to St. Mary’s Conference, St. Vincent de Paul, Carrick-on-Shannon. House private at all other times please.

Philomena McNaboe, Moyne, Co. Longford



Philomena McNaboe, Drumury, Moyne, Co. Longford, Saturday, May 6, peacefully, at her residence. Deeply regretted by her sisters May and Margaret, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at her residence today, Sunday, from 4 pm until 9 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Francis' Church, Moyne on Monday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday evening from 9 pm please.

Teresa O'Brien (née McCartin), Stradone, Co. Cavan / Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim

Teresa O'Brien (née McCartin), Behey, Stradone, Co. Cavan and formerly Newtowngore, Co Leitrim, suddenly in Spain on Monday, May 1, 2017, following a short illness. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Tim, and adored mother of Niall, Shane, Gareth, Edel and Laura and mother-in-law of Eadaoin. Sadly missed by Edel's partner Andrew Burr, grandchildren Aisling, Roisin, Daire, Naoise and Abigail. Deeply regretted by her sister Mae McDevitt, brothers Joe and Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from her home today, Sunday, May 7, to arrive at St. Dympna's Church, Upper Lavey at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 8, at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. House strictly private, family only, on Sunday.