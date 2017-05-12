Two new properties come on to the market in Leitrim

Farrell Auctioneers have brought two new properties onto the market.

Dun Ri, Attyrory, Carrick-on-Shannon

Superbly located family home occupying a corner site in this established, residential address.

Well designed and configured living spaces with good standard of accommodation amd fit out throughout.

The property is in an established and mature residential scheme convenient to schools, shops and all major amenities.

An affordable family home in a well-regarded and popular area with a high percentage of home owners

Allen, Shannon Court, Carrick-on-Shannon

Probably the best 1 bed apartment in Carrick-on-Shannon!

Farrell Property Group have just brought to the market a superb, ground floor, one bedroom apartment with spacious, light filled accommodation.

Fitted out and maintained to an exceptional standard this quality residence is offered for sale with most furnishings included.

Immediate inspection advised. Liam Farrell is guiding at €69,950 and can be contacted on 071 96 20976 & 087 2727989.