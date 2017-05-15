The Sean MacDiarmada Summer School launch will take place in the Heritage Centre in Kiltyclogher on Thursday, May 18 at 8pm.

Hubert McHugh, Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year 2017 will perform the launch.

This year’s Summer School takes place on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th June and the theme is “Brexit – back to the border!”.

Guest speakers include Marc Geagan, Marian Harkin MEP, Ming Flanagan MEP, Dr Stephen Kinsella Lecturer UL and Pearse Doherty TD and Finance Spokesperson Sinn Fein.

Panelists on Friday evening include Susan McKay, Ronan Haslette, Eddie Mitchell and Barabara Bierak.