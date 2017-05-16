Planning sought for new Leitrim restaurant

Claire McGovern

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

Planning sought for new Leitrim restaurant

Planning permission is being sought for a new restaurant in Leitrim.

Buffalo Brands Ltd have applied to Leitrim County Council for the change of use of a premises at Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The application outlines that the permission is for the change of use of the first floor area from kitchen/residential to kitchen/restaurant.  

They are also seeking to construct an external fire escape from the first floor to the rear of the building.