Planning sought for new Leitrim restaurant
Planning permission is being sought for a new restaurant in Leitrim.
Buffalo Brands Ltd have applied to Leitrim County Council for the change of use of a premises at Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon.
The application outlines that the permission is for the change of use of the first floor area from kitchen/residential to kitchen/restaurant.
They are also seeking to construct an external fire escape from the first floor to the rear of the building.
