The winner of Leitrim's Health Is Wealth poster competition can finally be revealed....

With well over 140 entries in the National School's poster competition, it was always going to be a very difficult task for our judges to pick an overall winner - but the result is now in.

We are delighted to confirm that the winner of the King and Moffatt Electrical sponsored Poster Competition is none other than Brianna Faughnan.

11-year-old Brianna is a 5th class pupil at Hunt National School in Mohill.

The judges were very impressed with the composition of her poster and how it highlighted the impact of bullying and the idea that, even when we say we are fine, the reality may be that we are struggling to cope. Her insight into how "a small act of kindness, could save someone from taking the next step" when they are dealing with mental health issues, really helped to convey a strong message to all of us to be aware of not just our own mental health, but that of others as well.

Well done Brianna and a very big thank you to our sponsors King and Moffatt Electrical, Carrick-on-Shannon.