Leitrim deaths - May 17, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Margaret (Peggy) Brady (née McNamee), Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co Longford



Tuesday, May 16, peacefully at her residence. Surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her five sons and five daughters, Seamus (Ballyduffy, Moyne), Margaret Geraghty (Ballina, Mayo), Patricia Garrahan (Scramogue, Roscommon), Tommy (Lisreagh, Cavan), Sean (Killucan, Westmeath), Mary Mahon (Killoe, Longford), Noelle Hynes (Killucan, Westmeath), Padraig (Cultromer, Meath), Brian (Carrickfern, Cavan), Evelyn Rabey (Guernsey, Channel Islands), brother John McNamee (Mullingar, Westmeath), sisters Kathleen Burns (Navan, Meath) and Teresa Sheehan (New York), nephews, nieces, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Remains reposing at her residence today, Wednesday, from 4pm to 10pm and on Thursday from 12pm to 5pm. Home private after 5pm. Removal arriving at St. Marys Church, Moyne at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.30pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

John McCormack, Lahard, Killeshandra, Co Cavan



McCormack, Lahard, Killeshandra, Co Cavan, May 16, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, John, very deeply regretted by his sister Nan (Farrelly) and his many nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday, May 17 from midday until Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Michael (Mick) Vesey, Stockton-On-Tees, County Durham, England and, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Mayo



Vesey, (Stockton-On-Tees, County Durham, England and late of Derrinabrook, Co Mayo) May 15, 2017 (peacefully) at University Hospital of North Tees, England; Michael (Mick). He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers John (Manchester) and Joe (Derrinabrook), sister Kathleen (London), nephew Edward (London), nieces Geraldine and Margaret (Manchester), Mary Geraldine and Mary Patricia (London), sisters-in-law Una and Rita, cousins, relatives and his many friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

John Harkin, Donnycarney, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

John Harkin suddenly and peacefully at home on May 13. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Joan. Brother Gerard and sisters Deirdre, Paula, Joan, Susan and Brenda, extended family and friends. Removal from the mortuary in Beaumont Hospital on Wednesday, May 17 to Our Lady of Consolation Church, Donnycarney for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards with his dad Sean in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim at approximately 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny where John was a day patient.

Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin / Bundoran, Co Donegal

There will be a Mass for Felicity in the ‘Star of The Sea Church’, Bundoran, on Saturday, May 20 at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Clinical Research Trust c/o Dept. of Medical Oncology, St Vincent’s Dublin 4.



