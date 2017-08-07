BREAKING: Co Leitrim gardai are investigating an allegation of rape at teenage disco

Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim are investigating an alleged rape of a young girl attending a teenage disco on Friday, July 28, last.

A spokesperson for the gardai said a full investigation team has been put in place to look into the incident which is reported to have occurred in the grounds of Cartown House.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was at the event on the night in question between 8pm and midnight, who may be able to assist with their investigation, to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on (071) 9650517.