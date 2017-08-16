Dine in the Dark comes to Carrick-on-Shannon

On Tuesday, August 29, the award-winning, The Oarsman in Carrick-on-Shannon will hold a unique Dine in the Dark event with special guest, NCBI Ambassador and professional rugby player Robbie Henshaw.

This event will celebrate the launch of Focal Point Opticians located in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Dine in the Dark is a unique dining experience. Guests are blind folded throughout their meal. Without their sight to guide them, the guests experienced taste, texture and flavour in a completely new and innovative way.

Chris White, CEO of NCBI, said, "Sight loss affects one in six people in Ireland, Dine in the Dark is our way of bringing people together to raise awareness, vital funds and of course to have fun."

Aine Shanley, Dispensing Optician and Practice Manager of Focal Point Opticians said, "We are very excited here in the practice about the Dine in the Dark event, dining in the dark allows people to briefly experience the difficulties of living with sight loss. We are delighted to be able to raise awareness of sight loss, having Robbie Henshaw dine with us is an added bonus!"

The event begins in The Oarsman at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from Focal Point Opticians in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Tickets are €55 with €25 donated to the National Council for the Blind of Ireland for the delivery of life changing services to the 367 people with sight loss in Leitrim.

For more information you can call Aine on 0719621878.