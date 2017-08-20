Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, August 20

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Rev. Fr Jim (James) Tighe, Elphin, Roscommon / Rooskey, Roscommon



Pastor Emeritus, Elphin, Co Roscommon and late of Rooskey. Peacefully at Bon Secours Hospital, Galway and previously in the loving care of all the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Son of the late Thomas and Kathleen Tighe and brother of the late John. Fr Jim will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Vera (Hynes) and Mamie (McArdle), brothers Vincent and Desmond, sisters-in-law Maura, Josephine and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, Bishop Kevin Doran, Priests and Religious of the Diocese of Elphin, parishoners and friends. Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey on Sunday (20th August) from 5pm until 8pm. Remains arriving at St Patrick's Church, Elphin on Monday evening (21st August) at 8pm. Reposing afterwards until Prayer Service at 10pm. Concelebrated Requiem Mass on Tuesday (22nd August) at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kelly Rooney Leonard, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim

Kelly Rooney Davey, DelRay Beach, Florida, formerly Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 14th August, suddenly in Florida. Greatly missed by her loving mother Jacqui, father David, stepfather Eamonn, brothers Kevin and James Peter. Also aunties, uncles cousins and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only. Donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Maura King, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Maura King (née Shiel), Ballyoughter House, Elphin, Co. Roscommon, on Thursday, August 17th, 2017, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital. Wife of the late Eric. Much loved mother of Eleanor (Keaveney), Sheelagh (Golden), Michael, Eric and Maura (Kelly). Very sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Regina, sons-in-law John, Sean and Vincent, nephews, nieces, cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at St Patrick's Church, Elphin tat 1.30pm. Burial in the New Cemetery, Elphin.

Bridie Reynolds - Liverpool, England

Bridie Reynolds (nee McNulty), Tramway Road, Aigburth, Liverpool on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, peacefully, at a Liverpool nursing home, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Steve Reynolds, formerly of Lisduff, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, in 1991. Funeral will take place in Liverpool on Thursday, August 24th, with remembrance mass in Jamestown on Saturday, September 16th at 7pm. She is survived by her sister Christine Kelleher, Ballinamore, and nieces and nephew.

May they rest in peace.