Leitrim deaths - August 21, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kelly Rooney Leonard, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim

Kelly Rooney Davey, DelRay Beach, Florida, formerly Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 14th August, suddenly in Florida. Greatly missed by her loving mother Jacqui, father David, stepfather Eamonn, brothers Kevin and James Peter. Also aunties, uncles cousins and friends. Reposing at home in Carrigallen on Wednesday, August 23 from 11am until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 24 at 12pm in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Mary O'Flaherty (née Feely), Maeveview House, Scardenmore, Strandhill Road, Strandhill, Co Sligo / Rossinver, Co Leitrim



And late of Rossinver, Co. Leitrim, August 21, 2017, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Dearly loved wife of the late Declan (Fermoy, Cork) and mother of Marina Keenan (Dublin) and Karen O’Flaherty (Dublin). Sadly missed by her loving daughters, dancing partner Dan O’Grady, sisters Janie O’Rourke and Kathleen Haran, sons-in-law Colm and Chris, grandchildren Aaron and Aoife, extended family, relatives, dearest friends and neighbours. Reposing at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo from 6.30pm tomorrow, Tuesday, August 22. Removal at 8pm to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Ransboro arriving at 8.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Wednesday, August 23rd. Burial follows in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin c/o Sean Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Rev. Fr Jim (James) Tighe, Elphin, Roscommon / Rooskey, Roscommon

Pastor Emeritus, Elphin, Co Roscommon and late of Rooskey. Peacefully at Bon Secours Hospital, Galway and previously in the loving care of all the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Son of the late Thomas and Kathleen Tighe and brother of the late John. Fr Jim will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Vera (Hynes) and Mamie (McArdle), brothers Vincent and Desmond, sisters-in-law Maura, Josephine and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, Bishop Kevin Doran, Priests and Religious of the Diocese of Elphin, parishoners and friends. Remains arriving at St Patrick's Church, Elphin this evening, Monday (21st August) at 8pm. Reposing afterwards until Prayer Service at 10pm. Concelebrated Requiem Mass on Tuesday (22nd August) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridie Reynolds - Liverpool, England

Bridie Reynolds (nee McNulty), Tramway Road, Aigburth, Liverpool on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, peacefully, at a Liverpool nursing home, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Steve Reynolds, formerly of Lisduff, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, in 1991. Funeral will take place in Liverpool on Thursday, August 24th, with remembrance mass in Jamestown on Saturday, September 16th at 7pm. She is survived by her sister Christine Kelleher, Ballinamore, and nieces and nephew.



Alan (Jock) Burns, Church Rd., Tulsk, Roscommon / Knocklyon, Dublin

Peacefully at his home. Loving husband of Agnes and much loved father of Gary, Alan, Craig and Kristina and adored grandad of Theo and Billy. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, daughter-in-law Edel, Alan's partner Sophie, Craig's partner Cairistine and Kristina's partner David, brother Jim, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Remains reposing at his home today, Monday, August 21, from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, August 22, to the Church of S.S. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

May they rest in peace.