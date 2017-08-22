AIB apologise for ATM problem in Ballinamore during busy festival weekend

AIB has issued an apology after a problem arose with its on-street ATM in Ballinamore over the town's busy Festival weekend.

In a statement issued to the Leitrim Observer a spokesperson for AIB said: “Due to an isolated technical incident, the AIB Ballinamore ATM was offline for a period between Friday night and Saturday morning. The issue was prioritised and remedied as soon as possible and the ATM was in operation for the rest of the weekend. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The spokesperson noted an AIB ATM in Supervalu Ballinamore was operational, however this was only accessible during store hours leaving the town without an on-street ATM during a very busy period on Friday night.