Hospice Cycle next Sunday

The 4th Annual Rooskey Cycle Event is taking place on Sunday, 3rd September.

100km sets off at 9am, 70km sets off at 9.15am, and 20km sets off at 9.30pm from the Rooskey Centre.

Registration at 8am at the Rooskey Centre.

Entry is €20 per person with families €30. Helmets compulsory. Rules of the road apply.

For any information call Teresa on 087 6575272 or visit our Facebook page: Mayo/Roscommon Hospice - Rooskey Cycle.