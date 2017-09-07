Plans for new state-of-the-art broadband network for Leitrim

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Deputy Denis Naughten, is expected to unveil plans today in relation to an investment in a new broadband network which will benefit Leitrim.

The announcement will be made at 1.30 today at the Church Gallery, Ballinasloe Library.

The Minister will be joined by David C. McCourt, a worldwide investor in telecommunications and chairman of enet, together with Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of SSE Ireland.

The announcement will unveil substantial plans to invest in a new state-of-the-art broadband network for rural Ireland with a particular focus on Galway, Roscommon, Leitrim and Donegal.

See more on this story later.