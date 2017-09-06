Helping young Leitrim mother who has stage 4 cancer

A table quiz will be held on October 5, 2017 in the Brandywell bar, Dromod to help cancer patient Carmel Cunningham.

Carmel, while 8 months pregnant, in February this year, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Further tests have shown that Carmel's cancer has spread, it is now at stage 4. Chemotherapy is maintaining the cancer at present.

The money raised will be given to Carmel, the daughter of John and Mary Cunningham Lough Erill, Mohill where Carmel herself is from.

The Table Quiz kicks off at 9.30pm, tables are €40 for table of 4. Every one welcome.

Your support on the night would be greatly appreciated.