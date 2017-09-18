Protesters against HPV vaccine hold Motorway Campaign

Those opposed to the HPV Vaccination held a motorway campaign on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday they held the protest in Roscommon while on Sunday banners were posted along the M4

Two of the banners read : 450 girls are victims of the Gardasil HPV Vaccine - Forgotten and Undermined.

Another on the M4 read: Dept of Health - Gardasil HPV Girls - Their Future?

At the moment many parents in the county and across Ireland are facing the decision to consent to the HPV vaccine for their daughters.

The HSE, Department of Health and Medical Care Professionals are advocating the free drug which they say can prevent cervical cancer.

The HSE says there is no credible research linking the HPV vaccine to any chronic side effects and this is backed by research from The World Health Organisation and European Medical Boards.

However, parents are hesitating and the take-up rate which was at 87% in 2010 has since fallen to 50%.

The HSE has sent out leaflets and information to schools and parents and have hit out in the media at “unfounded fears” over the HPV.

Locally, the father of a Leitrim teenager who has suffered severe side effects from taking the HPV vaccine Gardasil has advised parents who are considering giving the vaccine to their daughters to “be aware.”

Peter Hollidge from Annaduff is the father of Rebecca Hollidge who has suffered since she was administered with the vaccine two years ago.

She is just one of a large number of girls who allege that their illness has been caused from having the HPV Vaccine.