Calls on government to abandon increasing the pension age to 70

Speaking in response to ESRI recommendations Deputy Kenny said: “In 2014 the government caused huge distress people by increasing the pension age from 65 to 66. People expecting to receive their state pension at retirement were forced into Jobseekers' payments.

“It’s outrageous for this government to suggest that working people and especially those doing physical work like builders and farmers must now continue working for a further four years before they can receive the pension to which they have contributed all their working lives.

“With an aging population the sustainability of the state pension is going to face challenges in the future, but raising the retirement age to 70 is not the solution.

“This is an attack on older people and must be resisted.

“Sinn Fein has proposed abolishing the mandatory retirement age and allow people the choice to continue to work past the retirement age if they so wish and to continue to contribute to the Exchequer. However, forcing people to work until they are 70 years of age is not humane or efficient.”