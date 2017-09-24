Leitrim solicitor formally introduced to Mayo Courts

Drumshanbo native Eimear Daly has been formally introuced to the Mayo Courts in Castlebar.

Last Friday was a special day in P. O’Connor & Son, solicitors when the newest member of their legal team was introduced. Eimear, a solicitor with extensive experience in all areas of property, banking and securities, and general commercial law was introduced to the Castlebar court by Thomas Walsh. Judge Mary Devins, An Garda Síochána, The Mayo Bar Association and Court Services welcomed Ms. Daly and wished her well.

Originally from Drumshanbo, Eimear is daughter of well known couple Eamonn and Orla Daly (nee Peyton). Eimear’s grandfather Seamus Peyton hailed from Killasser, so she is delighted to be returning to work in a place very dear to her heart.

Eimear studied Law in UCD before completing her traineeship with McCann Fitzgerald, solicitors in Dublin and continued to practice there as a qualified solicitor for almost ten years before returning West with her husband and three children in 2016.

While working in Dublin Eimear worked primarily in the area of commercial property and also gained extensive experience in all areas of banking and securities, and general commercial law in Ireland.

She has successfully advised financial institutions, corporate bodies, private individuals, insolvency practitioners and local authorities on all aspects of property transactions.

Following Eimear’s introduction to the court, Managing Partner at P. O’Connor & Son, Patrick O’Connor stated that his colleague will be a huge asset to the firm and is a very welcome addition to the property department.

“Every day, we strive to provide a top-class service to our clients and the addition of Eimear to our team enhances our ability to handle all aspects of the Law. She is a very talented solicitor and we are delighted to have her in our firm.”

Eimear Daly will work primarily with the banking and commercial department within the firm. Samantha Geraghty, partner in charge of that department, said “I am delighted to welcome Eimear on board. She brings with her a wealth of business and commercial experience from her years practising in a top five law firm and she has already proven herself to be a tremendous asset to our team.”